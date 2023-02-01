© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Ike & Tina Turner "Proud Mary" (The Midnight Special, 1974)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 1, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Ike & Tina Turner transformed Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1969 tune "Proud Mary" into one of their trademark songs and performances. Tina's iconic opening monologue, the explosive change in tempo, and even the matching dance moves have become a permanent part of popular music culture.

The duo first released their rendition in 1971, but this performance of the song on Burt Sugarman's series The Midnight Special in 1974 finds them at the top of their game. It's clear that, by this time, the song has become a part of them. Tina Turner slinks and glides across the stage almost like magic, while delivering undeniably powerful vocals and charisma.

Personally, it's my favorite performance of the song that I have seen!

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior