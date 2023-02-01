IT'S ALIVE: Ike & Tina Turner "Proud Mary" (The Midnight Special, 1974)

Ike & Tina Turner transformed Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1969 tune "Proud Mary" into one of their trademark songs and performances. Tina's iconic opening monologue, the explosive change in tempo, and even the matching dance moves have become a permanent part of popular music culture.

The duo first released their rendition in 1971, but this performance of the song on Burt Sugarman's series The Midnight Special in 1974 finds them at the top of their game. It's clear that, by this time, the song has become a part of them. Tina Turner slinks and glides across the stage almost like magic, while delivering undeniably powerful vocals and charisma.

Personally, it's my favorite performance of the song that I have seen!