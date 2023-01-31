© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: INXS land their first and only US #1 with "Need You Tonight"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 31, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST
Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

This Australian band had numerous hits worldwide throughout their career, but only one song made it to the #1 spot on the US charts. It was this week in 1988, INXS topped the charts with their single, “Need You Tonight.” It was released as the first single from their 1987 album, Kick.

Perhaps you were lucky enough to see them perform it live on their Kick album tour at Louisville Gardens on March 10th, 1988? That was their second Louisville appearance. They also played the Gardens August 14th, 1986.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
