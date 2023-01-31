listen hear! Song of the Day: Rubblebucket "Geometry"

Rubblebucket is the Brooklyn-based duo led by multi-instrumentalists Kalmia Traver and Alex Toth. They first met as jazz students at the University of Vermont and soon after formed the group. Always exploring new musical territory, their project ventures into pop, funk, dance and psychedelia and beyond.

Last October they released their fifth album, Earth Worship. “Geometry,” the latest single release, uses no wave guitars and bursts of saxophones to deliver an impressionistic narrative about being trapped in a painting.

Speaking about the new song, Toth noted: “This was the first time in my life I wrote songs exclusively using only bass and drum machine. In my mind I was trying to make disco songs. I like loosely aiming for a genre and then landing on something that sounds like its own thing. I had the session open and I was blanking out so I literally ‘called on’ Kal to get inspo vibes. She told me that something she loves about a lot of dance music is the lyrical repetition and how few words there are. The B section of “Geometry” is a pretty literal representation of that moment and that inspiration between two. friends/collaborators.”

Traver added: “I first heard this song when Alex uploaded it to a group Soundcloud playlist during a week-long remote songwriting workshop we’d organized with 30 of our musician friends in 2020. He wrote me a separate note saying it was about our friendship. Our friendship has lasted almost 20 years so far and has contained many mistakes, trials, tribulations, albums, tours, tears, arguments, swims, nights, mornings, laughs, and infinity wild dances. Probably most fundamentally it’s contained a dogged mutual support that I can’t always fully comprehend…I really love this song, and the opportunity to lay down an extra honky alto sax solo that turned into a hook of sorts was a privilege. It was another privilege to play (on bari sax) the maximally huge horn line at the end – penned by our collaborator Sean Smith.”

WFPK is proud to present Rubblebucket at Headliners Music Hall Sunday, March 19th!