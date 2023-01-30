Today's ear X-tacy: Television "See No Evil"

Although they never found much commercial success, Television was one of the most influential bands to come out of the New York and CBGB’s music scene in the early ‘70s. While embracing the punk spirit of the day, the band focused more on musicianship. Fueled by twin lead guitars, they mixed punk with psych, garage and jazz, creating a hypnotic angular sound. The group's most prominent lineup consisted of Tom Verlaine (vocals, guitar), Richard Lloyd (guitar), Billy Ficca (drums), and Fred Smith (bass).

Their 1977 debut album, Marquee Moon, remains of the most influential albums in alternative rock. The record was well received by critics and had modest commercial success. It remains on most every “Best Of ‘70s” album lists.

“I’m very proud of that record,” Television guitarist Richard Lloyd says, looking back on the record 40 years later. “It’s been on top 10 lists and top 50 lists and top 100 lists, and I hope it stays on those lists.”

Listen to “See No Evil,” the album’s lead track here: