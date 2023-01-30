© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

SoundTRAX: My Morning Jacket from "Elizabethtown"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published January 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST
The cover of "Elizabethtown: Music From the Motion Picture" features a photo collage of stars Orlando Bloom and Kirsten Dunst.
RCA Records
/
Paramount Pictures

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

A Cameron Crowe movie is always an event. This is, after all, the man who gave us Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Say Anything, Singles, Jerry McGuire, and Almost Famous.

I'm not going to pretend that Elizabethtown is on par with those other efforts, but how can we not be won over by Crowe's 2005 love letter to his father's home state of Kentucky? Half the fun is spotting familiar locations and props. Tell me you didn't squeal when you saw that ear X-tacy sticker!

An ear X-tacy sticker is displayed in a still from the film "Elizabethtown."
John Timmons
/

In fact, our own John Timmons— owner of the much-missed ear X-tacy— got to get up close and personal with star Orlando Bloom, Crowe, and Crowe's then-wife Nancy Wilson, at a special signing at the store.

Orlando Bloom at ear X-tacy for "Elizabethtown" signing.
John Timmons
/
"Elizabethtown" star Orlando Bloom.

A bus covered in photos from the movie "Elizabethtown."
John Timmons
/
The "Elizabethtown" bus that carried members of the cast and crew.

Cameron Crowe and Nancy Wilson at ear X-tacy to celebrate "Elizabethtown."
John Timmons
/
Cameron Crowe and Nancy Wilson at ear X-tacy in 2005.

Jim James, John Timmons, Denise Puthuff, Cameron Crowe, Nancy Wilson
Don VanCleave
/
My Morning Jacket's Jim James, John Timmons, Denise Puthuff, Cameron Crowe and Nancy Wilson.

And where there is a Cameron Crowe film, there is always a stellar soundtrack, and Elizabethtown is no exception.

In addition to Wilson there's also the likes of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Elton John, Patty Griffin, Lindsey Buckingham, and The Hollies.

Oh, and a little band called My Morning Jacket.

The Louisville rockers not only contributed to the soundtrack, they played the appropriately named band "Ruckus" in the film.

So in honor of band member Carl Broemel's 49th birthday, today's SoundTRAX is My Morning Jacket's "Where to Begin" from Elizabethtown.

If you've never seen the film, check out the trailer.

Tags
Music SoundTRAXWFPKArts and culture
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher
Related Content