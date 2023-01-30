SoundTRAX: My Morning Jacket from "Elizabethtown"

A Cameron Crowe movie is always an event. This is, after all, the man who gave us Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Say Anything, Singles, Jerry McGuire, and Almost Famous.

I'm not going to pretend that Elizabethtown is on par with those other efforts, but how can we not be won over by Crowe's 2005 love letter to his father's home state of Kentucky? Half the fun is spotting familiar locations and props. Tell me you didn't squeal when you saw that ear X-tacy sticker!

John Timmons /

In fact, our own John Timmons— owner of the much-missed ear X-tacy— got to get up close and personal with star Orlando Bloom, Crowe, and Crowe's then-wife Nancy Wilson, at a special signing at the store.

John Timmons / "Elizabethtown" star Orlando Bloom.

John Timmons / The "Elizabethtown" bus that carried members of the cast and crew.

John Timmons / Cameron Crowe and Nancy Wilson at ear X-tacy in 2005.

Don VanCleave / My Morning Jacket's Jim James, John Timmons, Denise Puthuff, Cameron Crowe and Nancy Wilson.

And where there is a Cameron Crowe film, there is always a stellar soundtrack, and Elizabethtown is no exception.

In addition to Wilson there's also the likes of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Elton John, Patty Griffin, Lindsey Buckingham, and The Hollies.

Oh, and a little band called My Morning Jacket.

The Louisville rockers not only contributed to the soundtrack, they played the appropriately named band "Ruckus" in the film.

So in honor of band member Carl Broemel's 49th birthday, today's SoundTRAX is My Morning Jacket's "Where to Begin" from Elizabethtown.

If you've never seen the film, check out the trailer.