Steven Page “Nobody cares what you know. They only care how you feel”

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 29, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST
The Barenaked Ladies co-founder on the universe, his friendship with Ryan Reynolds, and forever being tied to the One Week video

Steven Page catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Excelsior, his latest solo album that finds the former Barenaked Ladies co-lead with a three-act LP that touches on grief, loss, & loneliness all told through his trademark brand of exceptional melodies and creative storytelling. The singer-songwriter discusses the beauty of happy accidents, how music videos were the visual representation of songs and being forever tied to One Week’s video, and the difficulty of being a touring musician in 2022. Page also talks about why space and the universe plays an important role in his songwriting, his friendship with Ryan Reynolds, and that he’s working on a new Vanity Project album with former Duran Duran member Stephen Duffy.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith