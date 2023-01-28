© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Television's Tom Verlaine dies at 73

Louisville Public Media
Published January 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST
According to the New York Times:

"Tom Verlaine, whose band Television was one of the most influential to emerge from the New York punk rock scene centered on the nightclub CBGB — but whose exploratory guitar improvisations and poetic songwriting were never easily categorizable as punk, or for that matter as any other genre — died on Saturday in Manhattan. He was 73.

His death was announced by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Mr. Verlaine’s fellow musician Patti Smith. She did not specify a cause, saying that he died 'after a brief illness.'"

This is a developing story...

