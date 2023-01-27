Mel's Diner- "The 27 Club"

On this January 27th I thought it would be a good excuse to remember the (too) many musicians who, for various reasons, never made it to their 28th birthdays— the notorious "27 Club," as it were.

And this is why I love our listeners, because while there were requests for the ones you'd expect like Joplin, Morrison, and Hendrix, you went deeper with some folks often forgotten about.

Check out today's Diner playlist for "The 27 Club"...