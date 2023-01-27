© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Mel's Diner- "The 27 Club"

By Mel Fisher
Published January 27, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST
Different colored squares show the face of a legendary artist who died at 27: Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain, and Amy Winehouse.
Pixabay
/

Your requests for the unfortunate artists who never made it past the age of 27.

On this January 27th I thought it would be a good excuse to remember the (too) many musicians who, for various reasons, never made it to their 28th birthdays— the notorious "27 Club," as it were.

And this is why I love our listeners, because while there were requests for the ones you'd expect like Joplin, Morrison, and Hendrix, you went deeper with some folks often forgotten about.

Check out today's Diner playlist for "The 27 Club"...

Music Mel's DinerWFPKPlaylistArts and culture
Mel Fisher
Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher
