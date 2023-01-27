© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: David Bowie "Changes" (Hammersmith Odeon, 1973)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published January 27, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

David Bowie has a much-deserved reputation as one of the greatest showmen of all time. His looks, sound, and body language came together to create a display of poise and skill that no audience could deny.

This remained true at his 1973 performance at the Hammersmith Odeon in London. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars and Aladdin Sane had both been released, but Bowie went back to his 1971 release Hunky Dory for this performance of "Changes." Watching the footage adds entirely new layer to the recording with close-ups that highlight his charismatic nuances and intense facial expressions. Anyone who was in the room that night is carrying the memory of a lifetime.

