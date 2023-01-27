IT'S ALIVE: David Bowie "Changes" (Hammersmith Odeon, 1973)

David Bowie has a much-deserved reputation as one of the greatest showmen of all time. His looks, sound, and body language came together to create a display of poise and skill that no audience could deny.

This remained true at his 1973 performance at the Hammersmith Odeon in London. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars and Aladdin Sane had both been released, but Bowie went back to his 1971 release Hunky Dory for this performance of "Changes." Watching the footage adds entirely new layer to the recording with close-ups that highlight his charismatic nuances and intense facial expressions. Anyone who was in the room that night is carrying the memory of a lifetime.