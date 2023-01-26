© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Prince "I Wanna Be Your Lover"

John Timmons
Published January 26, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST
prince Photo Deborah Feingold Corbis.jpg
Deborah Feingold
/
Corbis
Prince circa 1980

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative every weekday at 10:10.

Today in 1980, Prince made his national television debut on American Bandstand. He also made the interview extremely difficult for host Dick Clark by giving short or one word responses to questions. Clark later claimed he was the most difficult artist he’d ever interviewed on the show.
Prince and his band performed two songs that day, “Why You Wanna Treat Me So Bad,” and today’s ear X-tacy, “I Wanna Be Your Lover.”

Watch the infamous interview and official video below.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
