Today's ear X-tacy: Prince "I Wanna Be Your Lover"

Today in 1980, Prince made his national television debut on American Bandstand. He also made the interview extremely difficult for host Dick Clark by giving short or one word responses to questions. Clark later claimed he was the most difficult artist he’d ever interviewed on the show.

Prince and his band performed two songs that day, “Why You Wanna Treat Me So Bad,” and today’s ear X-tacy, “I Wanna Be Your Lover.”

Watch the infamous interview and official video below.