SoundTRAX: Lucinda Williams brings the "Joy" to Crazy Heart

Sometimes you love the soundtrack but are unmoved by the movie.

Sometimes you're blown away by the film, underwhelmed by the music choices.

And sometimes you get lucky and both are masterful.

That's how I am with both the film and soundtrack to 2009's Crazy Heart.

The movie? Well, it has Jeff Bridges, which is all you need to know. It earned my forever crush both a Best Actor Oscar and the BAFTA for his portrayal of Bad Blake.

The wonderful Ryan Bingham also scored a "Best Original Song" Oscar for his brilliant and mournful "The Weary Kind," plus the soundtrack also boasts selections from the likes of Townes Van Zandt, Waylon Jennings, The Louvin Brothers, Buck Owens, and co-star Colin Farrell, who, like Bridges, does his own singing in the film.

But since the magnificent Lucinda Williams is celebrating her 70th birthday, today's SoundTRAX pick is her twangy growl of a tune, "Joy."