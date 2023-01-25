© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Joy Division "Love Will Tear Us Apart"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 25, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST
Joy Division photo Martin ONeil Redferns (2).jpg
Martin O'Neil
/
Redferns

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic or deep-cut track from the Alternative era weekdays at 10:10.

The band had recently changed their name from Warsaw to Joy Division. On January 25th, 1978, the British post-punk group made their live performance debut at Pips Disco in Manchester England.

They recorded their debut EP, An Ideal for Living, later that year. In 1979, they signed with the independent label Factory Records to record their debut album, Unknown Pleasures, the only record released during lead singer Ian Curtis's lifetime.

“Love Will Tear Us Apart” was released in June 1980 as a non-album single. Its lyrics were inspired by Curtis's depression, marital problems and struggles with epilepsy. The song was released the month after his suicide. It remains a classic.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons