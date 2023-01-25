Today's ear X-tacy: Joy Division "Love Will Tear Us Apart"

The band had recently changed their name from Warsaw to Joy Division. On January 25th, 1978, the British post-punk group made their live performance debut at Pips Disco in Manchester England.

They recorded their debut EP, An Ideal for Living, later that year. In 1979, they signed with the independent label Factory Records to record their debut album, Unknown Pleasures, the only record released during lead singer Ian Curtis's lifetime.

“Love Will Tear Us Apart” was released in June 1980 as a non-album single. Its lyrics were inspired by Curtis's depression, marital problems and struggles with epilepsy. The song was released the month after his suicide. It remains a classic.