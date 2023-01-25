© 2023 Louisville Public Media

89.3 WFPL News
SoundTRAX: Alicia Keys & Pharrell Williams from "Hidden Figures"

By Mel Fisher
Published January 25, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST
Alicia Keys is posing next to Pharrell Williams on one side of the photo, while the three stars of the film are pictured on the album cover on the other side.
Getty Images/i am OTHER Records
/

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

When Hidden Figures came out in 2016 it managed the rare feat of not only being a hit commercially, but also charmed the critics as well, garnering three Oscar nominations.

Oh, and it's got a great soundtrack as well, thanks in no small part to Pharrell Williams.

Williams co-produced the entire album, wrote most of the songs, and was the primary featured artist. But he did get some impressive help.

Janelle Monáe (one of the stars of Hidden Figures, along with Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Butler) joins Williams on a track, as do Lalah Hathaway, Mary J. Blige, and gospel singer Kim Burrell.

But since today is Alicia Keys' 43rd birthday, SoundTRAX is highlighting her duet with Pharrell Williams from the Hidden Figures soundtrack, a tune they wrote together called "Apple."

Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host.
