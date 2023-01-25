Abigail Fierce Tackles Mental Health Struggles in New Song "I Just Wanna Feel Okay Again"

Abigail Fierce is a force of creativity and it shows in her music, acting, and instrumental abilities. From Louisville, she headed to Los Angeles while in her teens to pursue a career in all of her interests and she's had a lot of success so far! She's appeared as Wendy in the Hulu Series "Love Victor", a bit part on NBC's "This Is Us", Netflix's "American Vandal", and most recently starring in the Paramount+/Nickelodeon movie "Fantasy Football". As for music, her songs have ended up on Spotify Editorial Playlists and reviewed in several magazines including Curve, Wonderland, and Girl's Life. She writes her own songs and plays all of the instruments except for drums.

Her new song "I Just Wanna Feel Okay Again" is about mental health struggles with anxiety, depression, and grief. Just released, the song is streaming now.