89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music
Music

Today's ear X-tacy : Squeeze "Another Nail In My Heart"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 24, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST
Squeeze-resize-3 (2).jpg
Squeeze/Past Daily
/
Squeeze (Jools Holland far left)

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic or deep-cut song from the Alternative era weekdays at 10:10.

English pianist, bandleader, singer, composer and television host Jools Holland is celebrating his 65th today. In addition to being an original member of the band Squeeze, he has worked with numerous artists including Sting, Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, George Harrison, David Gilmour, Magazine, The The, Ringo Starr and Bono.

He’s also the host of the best music-based program on television, Later with Jools Holland. In celebration of his birthday, we’re making “Another Nail In My Heart” by Squeeze today's ear X-tacy. The track is taken from the 1980 classic album, Argybargy.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
