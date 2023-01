Siile (pronounced Sil-ya) is an independent artist based in Louisville, KY. She began releasing music in 2021, and has returned with a new single out called "I'm Body."

Her unique music displays alt-rock, electronic, and pop influences, and she says the new single "is about hyper-sexualization and all the struggles that come with it."

Listen to Siile's new single "I'm Body" here!