IT'S ALIVE: Warren Zevon "Werewolves of London" (Capitol Theatre, 1982)

Warren Zevon cemented his place in history with the release of his 1978 album Excitable Boy. The 60s and early 70s were not an extremely lucrative time for Zevon, but by the time took the stage at New Jersey's Capitol Theatre in 1981, he was an international star.

The rocker personalizes this particular performance for his audience, and you can often hear him changing the title lyric to "werewolves of Jersey." He's got the crowd in the palm of his hand, and by the end of the song, he literally has audience members fighting for their chance give their best howl into the microphone.

Warren Zevon was born on this day (January 24) in 1947.