© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

IT'S ALIVE: Warren Zevon "Werewolves of London" (Capitol Theatre, 1982)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published January 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST

Warren Zevon cemented his place in history with the release of his 1978 album Excitable Boy. The 60s and early 70s were not an extremely lucrative time for Zevon, but by the time took the stage at New Jersey's Capitol Theatre in 1981, he was an international star.

The rocker personalizes this particular performance for his audience, and you can often hear him changing the title lyric to "werewolves of Jersey." He's got the crowd in the palm of his hand, and by the end of the song, he literally has audience members fighting for their chance give their best howl into the microphone.

Warren Zevon was born on this day (January 24) in 1947.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior