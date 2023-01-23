© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Today's ear X-tacy : Elvis Costello & the Attractions - "Clubland"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 23, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST
Elvis-Costello-and-the-Attractions--696x442.jpg
Alamy
/

Today's ear X-tacy features a song from the Alternative era weekdays at 10:10.

Today in 1981, Elvis Costello released his fifth studio album, Trust, in the UK, his fourth with the Attractions.

The lyrics to lead single, “Clubland,” were inspired by the nightlife and club scene he had encountered on his Get Happy! Tour. Costello claimed that his guitar work was inspired by new wave band The Police, describing the song as “'Message in a Bottle' with a middle eight".

In his biography, Unfaithful Music and Disappearing Ink, he stated, “Oddest of all, it now occurs to me the circular arpeggios in "Clubland" may have secretly been a disrespectful gloss of the Police's guitar style, though obviously with a darker lyrical content that their songs always seemed to lack.”

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons