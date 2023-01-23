Shine's CatchUp with Ben Nichols of Lucero

Welcome to Shine's CatchUp, a new feature where WFPK host Laura Shine catches up with musicians about their music, new albums, or whatever they've recently been up to.

Ben Nichols fronts the Memphis, TN. band Lucero whose new album Should've Learned By Now comes out February 24th, 2023. It's their 12th studio album since forming in the late 1990's. Lucero will be in Louisville Saturday, January 28th at Headliners Music Hall.

The title of the new album Should've Learned By Now begs the question - What should you have learned by the 12th album of your career as a band?

Ha! Oh so so much. When to call it a night. How to play guitar. What to expect from ourselves and our fans. How to do social media. How to not do social media. What to say in interviews. The list is endless.

What inspired this record?

The first track on the album is a song called “One Last F.U.”, and it has a certain attitude to it. It was the first song written for this album. I wrote the rest of the songs with that attitude in mind. So we ended up with a less serious, more stripped-back-straight-ahead-rock&roll record.

You've played in Louisville many, many times. I'm assuming you've spent some time here during your visits. Are there particular places you like to go when here? Places you like to eat or drink at?

In the old days, we always seemed to end up at The Mag Bar. More recently, my guitar player Brian has driven up to visit our buddy Leland who runs Shitluck clothing company. They’ve gone to the Derby the last few years, and he loves that. And I haven’t gotten a chance to go yet but our friends in Murder By Death have a pizza joint I want to check out. Pizza Lupo.

It's a rare thing to have all original members like you do in a band for this long. What advice would you give to a young band starting out who hopes to be together as long as you have?

Learn how to give each other space. AKA how to ride in a van for long distances and just shut the hell up. Learn to accept being right and still losing the argument. Let it go.

Check out Lucero's song "One Last F.U." that inspired the new upcoming album below!