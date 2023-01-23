© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Nirvana "Heart-Shaped Box" (Seattle, 1993)

By Otis Junior
Published January 23, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

About a month after recording their iconic acoustic set for MTV Unplugged in 1993, Nirvana was booked again by the network to be featured in their Live And Loud concerts. Also including hip-hop group Cypress Hill and rock band the Breeders, the event was prerecorded to be aired as part of a special New Year's Eve broadcast.

Nirvana had released their third (and final) album only months before, and were riding high on the success of their single "Heart-Shaped Box." Their performance of the song at the Live And Loud concerts presented a stark contrast to the Unplugged set, with a raging, crowd-surfing audience.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
