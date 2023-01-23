IT'S ALIVE: Nirvana "Heart-Shaped Box" (Seattle, 1993)

About a month after recording their iconic acoustic set for MTV Unplugged in 1993, Nirvana was booked again by the network to be featured in their Live And Loud concerts. Also including hip-hop group Cypress Hill and rock band the Breeders, the event was prerecorded to be aired as part of a special New Year's Eve broadcast.

Nirvana had released their third (and final) album only months before, and were riding high on the success of their single "Heart-Shaped Box." Their performance of the song at the Live And Loud concerts presented a stark contrast to the Unplugged set, with a raging, crowd-surfing audience.