Today's ear X-tacy: Echo & The Bunnymen "The Killing Moon"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 20, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST
Today's ear X-tacy features a song from the Alternative era weekdays at 10:10.

It’s often cited as the band’s greatest song. On January 20th, 1984 Echo & The Bunnymen released “The Killing Moon” as the lead single from their album, Ocean Rain. It was also one of their highest charting hits. The song was also featured in the 2001 film Donnie Darko.

Frontman Ian McCulloch has said: "When I sing 'The Killing Moon', I know there isn't a band in the world who's got a song anywhere near that."

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
