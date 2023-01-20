Today's ear X-tacy: Echo & The Bunnymen "The Killing Moon"

It’s often cited as the band’s greatest song. On January 20th, 1984 Echo & The Bunnymen released “The Killing Moon” as the lead single from their album, Ocean Rain. It was also one of their highest charting hits. The song was also featured in the 2001 film Donnie Darko.

Frontman Ian McCulloch has said: "When I sing 'The Killing Moon', I know there isn't a band in the world who's got a song anywhere near that."