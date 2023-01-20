IT'S ALIVE: The Beatles "Yesterday" (Studio 50, 1965)

At the height of Beatlemania in the 1960's, you would never believe that a crowd of Beatles fanatics could be calm at one of their concerts, if even for just a moment. But, when Paul McCartney took center stage for a performance of "Yesterday" at New York City's Studio 50 in 1965, a sense of peace slowly flowed through the crowd.

The group was in the midst of promotion for their fifth album Help!, and you can hear how eager the fans were for its release. Later that year, the Beatles would set concert attendance records at Shea Stadium for the first ever concert held in a major stadium.

The Beatles would later be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on this day (January 20) in 1988.