Every so often for The Friday Ride Home I love to do a Vintage Country Hour that features some of the great artists and songs many of us grew up with. Classic country songs from the 40's - 60's or Outlaw Country from the 1970's, it's all great! Honored many of our listeners' requests in the mix as well. Don't worry, we'll do it again someday but in the meantime, enjoy this playlist! Thanks for listening!