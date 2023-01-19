© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Pretenders "Brass In Pocket"

Published January 19, 2023
Published January 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST
Pretenders
Today's ear X-tacy features a song from the Alternative era weekdays at 10:10.

Today in 1980, The Pretenders scored their first UK No.1 hit with “Brass in Pocket.” On the same day, the British-American band’s self-titled debut began a four-week run at the top of the UK album chart.

Singer Chrissie Hynde got the idea for the song's title when, during an after-show dinner, she overheard someone asking if anyone had, "Picked up dry cleaning? Any brass in pocket?"

