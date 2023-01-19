listen hear! Song of the Day: Lucero "Macon If We Make It"

WFPK's listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like and hope you do as well.

They’ve been one of our favorite bands from Memphis for 20 years! Lucero dropped the full-throttle rocker, “Macon If We Make It,” from their forthcoming album, Should’ve Learned By Now. The record releases February 24th via Liberty & Lament/Thirty Tigers.

In a statement for the release, Lucero frontman Ben Nichols spoke about the song’s inspiration:

"We were on tour in Georgia and a hurricane was coming through. Someone asked where our next show was and we said 'Macon, if we make it.' I was aiming for a song kind of like Husker Du’s 'Dead Set on Destruction.' I don’t think I hit that mark but the song is fun to play and sing. It also has a kind of Violent Femmes vibe that I like. Their stuff was some of the first songs I learned to play on bass when I was 12 or 13 years old."

WFPK is proud to present Lucero with Justin Wells at Headliners Music Hall on January 28th.