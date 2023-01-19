© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Renée Geyer "Heading in the Right Direction" (1975)

Published January 19, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST
Published January 19, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

When you think of soul music of the 1970's, Australia is not necessarily the first location that pops into your mind. But, after hearing the voice of Renée Geyer, your perspective is bound to change. We lost the Australian jazz and soul legend earlier this week at the age of 69.

In 1975, Geyer had just released her album It's a Man's Man's World, where she offered her rendition of the James Brown classic. Later that year, she would release her third studio album Ready to Deal, which featured one of her best known songs, "Heading in the Right Direction." Her television performance of the song here shows exactly why the late vocalist's legacy will live on.

