© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

From Light Indie to Fast Paced Punk, Meet Turbo Nut

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published January 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST
turbonut.jpg
Sara Collins
/
Louisville band Turbo Nut

Louisville band Turbo Nut have just released a multi-textured album of Indie pop rock with punk sensibility called Turbo Nut Forever. Reminiscent of the Anglo-French avant-pop band Stereolab who broke out in the 90's, they have a similar sound at times where the tempos can instantly change and the melodies move in unexpected ways. The band was formed by Emma Treganowan (guitar, lead vox) and Fiona Palensky (drums, backup vox) in March of 2022. The two also were in the band Quality Cable a few years ago. Other members include Andy Boswell and Mickey Osthimer on guitars, Seamus Coyle on bass, and Nico Extra on keys. As for the band name, they made a list of powerful words they could convey in their name, and "nut" was one of the words. Emma says "but we couldn't just be called 'Nut' because that would be impossible to find online. And what's more powerful than a nut? A Turbo Nut!" The new album is now streaming everywhere.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine