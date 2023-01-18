From Light Indie to Fast Paced Punk, Meet Turbo Nut

Louisville band Turbo Nut have just released a multi-textured album of Indie pop rock with punk sensibility called Turbo Nut Forever. Reminiscent of the Anglo-French avant-pop band Stereolab who broke out in the 90's, they have a similar sound at times where the tempos can instantly change and the melodies move in unexpected ways. The band was formed by Emma Treganowan (guitar, lead vox) and Fiona Palensky (drums, backup vox) in March of 2022. The two also were in the band Quality Cable a few years ago. Other members include Andy Boswell and Mickey Osthimer on guitars, Seamus Coyle on bass, and Nico Extra on keys. As for the band name, they made a list of powerful words they could convey in their name, and "nut" was one of the words. Emma says "but we couldn't just be called 'Nut' because that would be impossible to find online. And what's more powerful than a nut? A Turbo Nut!" The new album is now streaming everywhere.