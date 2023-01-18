Collective Soul's Ed Roland: "I'm not a guy who can write about Jack & Diane or Johnny on the dock."

Collective Soul’s Ed Roland catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Vibrate, the band’s 11th album. The frontman takes us through writing a collection that finds him searching during a time of political and environmental turmoil, his style of songwriting, channeling his heroes like Elton, McCartney, Jeff Lynee, and Tom Petty. Roland also takes us back to 1997’s Disciplined Breakdown and the courtroom drama that preceded it while they were breaking up with their manager, as well as writing “She Said,” which would eventually make its way to the Scream 2 soundtrack, and he gives us news about the 3 albums they’ve already recorded along with the 4th that they’ll be recording this January.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.