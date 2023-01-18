© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Collective Soul's Ed Roland: "I'm not a guy who can write about Jack & Diane or Johnny on the dock."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
Screen-Shot-2022-07-07-at-12.47.03-PM.jpg

Collective Soul’s Ed Roland on Vibrate, Disciplined Breakdown, & Scream 2

Collective Soul’s Ed Roland catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Vibrate, the band’s 11th album. The frontman takes us through writing a collection that finds him searching during a time of political and environmental turmoil, his style of songwriting, channeling his heroes like Elton, McCartney, Jeff Lynee, and Tom Petty. Roland also takes us back to 1997’s Disciplined Breakdown and the courtroom drama that preceded it while they were breaking up with their manager, as well as writing “She Said,” which would eventually make its way to the Scream 2 soundtrack, and he gives us news about the 3 albums they’ve already recorded along with the 4th that they’ll be recording this January.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith