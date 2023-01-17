SoundTRAX: Aretha Franklin from "Ali"

© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Published January 17, 2023
Today would have been the 81st birthday of Louisville's own Muhammad Ali, so why not feature a song from his biopic Ali as this morning's SoundTRAX selection?

Aretha Franklin first recorded "Ain't No Way" for her 1968 album Lady Soul, but she more than holds her own on the soundtrack in the company of younger artists like Alicia Keys and Angie Stone.

She is, after all, "The Queen of Soul."

If you want to see The Queen in action, there's this live performance as well.

And if you need a refresher, here's the original trailer for Ali.

