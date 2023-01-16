© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: The Clash give a nod to Motown on "Hitsville U.K."

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 16, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST
42 years ago today, The Clash released the second single from their album, Sandanista! “Hitsville U.K.” was a celebration of the growing number of independent record labels such as Rough Trade and Factory, and the rising indie music scene in Britain. The song title gives a tip of the hat to Motown Records, whose headquarters is called Hitsville USA.

Mick Jones shares lead vocals on the track with his girlfriend at the time, Ellen Foley, best known for her work with Meatloaf.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
