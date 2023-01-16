Today's ear X-tacy: The Clash give a nod to Motown on "Hitsville U.K."

42 years ago today, The Clash released the second single from their album, Sandanista! “Hitsville U.K.” was a celebration of the growing number of independent record labels such as Rough Trade and Factory, and the rising indie music scene in Britain. The song title gives a tip of the hat to Motown Records, whose headquarters is called Hitsville USA.

Mick Jones shares lead vocals on the track with his girlfriend at the time, Ellen Foley, best known for her work with Meatloaf.