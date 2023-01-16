listen hear! Song of the Day: The Zombies "Dropped Reeling & Stupid"

WFPK's listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like. What do you think?

‘60s icons and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Zombies have released the new song and animated lyric video, "Dropped Reeling & Stupid." It comes with the announcement of their upcoming album release, Different Game, available March 31st via Cooking Vinyl Records.

The British group, which features founding keyboardist Rod Argent and lead singer Colin Blunstone, started working on the album in 2019. The Covid lockdown put a stop to their touring, so they concentrated on writing and recording.

As primary songwriter and producer Rod Argent relates, the band was not content to record remotely:

"Making this album has been a joy from start to finish. Post-lockdown, we were absolutely determined to come together and record in as "live" a way as we could - to capture the magical, fleeting quality of energy and immediacy of performance... "Dropped Reeling & Stupid" is our first streamed release... Can't wait for you to hear it!"

The album is being released in advance of a new feature documentary entitled Hung Up On A Dream, directed by musician and filmmaker Robert Schwartzman, slated for release later this year.

