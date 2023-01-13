The Dead Speak confront mortality in their new single "Trigger Warning"

The Dead Speak is a Louisville-based goth rock duo made of guitarist and singer Jaime Muerte, and drummer Wayne Robinson. Muerte shared, “I’ve been playing guitar and writing music since I was 8, but I never really tried a hand at singing until The Dead Speak." The new team recently shared a single called "Trigger Warning" through new queer-forward and BIPOC-affirmative Louisville label BlackRainbow Records.

“In The Dead Speak 'universe,' we like to say that Wayne and I are just conduits, or messengers, for the dead - and each song is someone else telling their story through us. Sometimes the songs are fun and pick on horror tropes, and sometimes they’re a lot more serious and personal. I think the common theme though is that we believe that as humans we need to get better at facing our fears. That through looking darkness in the eye and talking about it, we find the path to growth and light.” - Jamie Muerte

Muerte described the importance of the music saying, “'Trigger Warning' is a deeply personal song. It’s something I feel myself getting goosebumps every time we perform it, and I think people feel that. People felt it during the video, there was one scene we were shooting and everyone had to take a break because the room just got so heavy and we all started crying. It was such a raw, beautiful moment to share with these people we had just met and I’ll never forget that.”

“I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish so far as a band," Robinson added. "I'm excited to share this music video with everyone, it conveys everything about our music and what we stand for."

Watch The Dead Speak's new video for "Trigger Warning" below.