The Friday Ride Home today was "Midnight Special" and it was so fun! But I can't claim much credit for it except for a few songs. It was mostly put together by a former Louisvillian who resides in Brooklyn, New York named Hal, who listens to us via our stream at lpm.org/stream. So, thanks Hal for entertaining us with your awesome picks! If you have a great theme for The Friday Ride Home please email it to me at lshine@lpm.org. I'll give you credit!