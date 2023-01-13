Annapurna's New Song Suggests We Be Good to One Another

Louisville band Annapurna just released an uplifting song called "Take My Place" that suggests we set a good example and be good to one another. It's certainly a message the World can use right now. About the song the band says:

“Take My Place” marks the next step forward in our progression. While its conception took quite some time to dial in and come to completion, we developed a catalog of skills along the way and wound up with an end result that we couldn’t be more proud of. From writing to recording, mixing to mastering, everything about this song was done in house by the band, which is something we have been striving for over the past few years. Musically, we are leaning into our heavy roots. Each one of us has ties to hard rock influences, and three out of the four are actively playing in other projects that are as heavy as it gets. It’s always been a passion, and Annapurna has secretly always had the urge to integrate some of those elements into our sound. We are finally finding ways to tie that in while remaining uniquely ourselves amidst the sonic adaptations. We are actively working on a full length record at the moment, and have every intention of carrying on these heavier thematic bits in our music.

From a lyrical standpoint, the song focuses on the passage of positive outlook, an attitude of inclusivity, and a mentality of equality to future generations by means of example. The first verse calls for a reconstruction of our morals after a long and unforgiving history of mistreatment of the earth. A clear line of conduct must be redefined as a light is shone on the darker elements of humanity’s intention against one another in a struggle for power and status. The implication that said mentalities are “fixed in time” gives way to the idea that growth and movement forward can and should be pursued. The chorus paves the way for current and future visionaries to formulate a “solid base” of principles together, as well as compounding momentum for genuine and honest standards. The most common recurrence throughout states, “It takes a village to bring change”, which stems from an old proverb about proper upbringing in a safe and nurturing environment.