Music

Watch Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats' high-octane performance of "Love Don't" on Austin City Limits

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published January 12, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are performing onstage at Austin City Limits.
Scott Newton
/
Austin City Limits

If you've ever seen Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats perform live, you already know it is a sweaty, high-energy affair guaranteed to get you up on your feet.

Those lucky enough to be in attendance for their taping of Austin City Limits in October got a glimpse of that irresistible energy, and this Saturday we'll get to enjoy their performance as well! (Bonus: Adia Victoria is also part of the program, which makes it a win-win.)

Watch Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and their exuberant rendition of "Love Don't," from their 2021 release, The Future.

Music WFPKArts and culture
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher