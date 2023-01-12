Watch Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats' high-octane performance of "Love Don't" on Austin City Limits

If you've ever seen Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats perform live, you already know it is a sweaty, high-energy affair guaranteed to get you up on your feet.

Those lucky enough to be in attendance for their taping of Austin City Limits in October got a glimpse of that irresistible energy, and this Saturday we'll get to enjoy their performance as well! (Bonus: Adia Victoria is also part of the program, which makes it a win-win.)

Watch Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and their exuberant rendition of "Love Don't," from their 2021 release, The Future.