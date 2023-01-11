Noah Cyrus: "My dad & I are so similar. When I look at him, I see a mirror."

Noah Cyrus joins Kyle Meredith to take us into her debut album, The Hardest Part. The singer-songwriter talks about making an album of goodbyes, telling her story of addiction, mental health, and recovery, and duetting with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. Speaking of guests, Noah also digs into what it was like to write and sing with her musical hero, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, as well as LP, and how she was able to live out her Legend of Zelda dreams with the album artwork.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.