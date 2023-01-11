Jeff Beck has died at 78
The legendary guitarist died suddenly of meningitis
Musician Jeff Beck has died suddenly after contracting bacterial meningitis, according to his family. He was 78.
"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," his representatives said in a statement. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."
This is a developing story.