Jeff Beck has died at 78

Louisville Public Media
Published January 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST
Jeff-Beck.jpg

The legendary guitarist died suddenly of meningitis

Musician Jeff Beck has died suddenly after contracting bacterial meningitis, according to his family. He was 78.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," his representatives said in a statement. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

This is a developing story.

Music