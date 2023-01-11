Alvvays make their late night TV debut on Fallon

Canadian indie-pop band Alvvays made their late night television debut this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Alvvays released their latest album Blue Rev in October to widespread critical acclaim— and in fact, made several of our hosts' Top Albums of 2022.

One of those terrific album tracks is a haunting tune that not only references the album title in the lyrics, but also gives a nod to an 80s classic by Belinda Carlise.

Watch the clip of Alvvays performing "Belinda Says."