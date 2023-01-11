© 2023 Louisville Public Media

89.3 WFPL News
Music

Alvvays make their late night TV debut on Fallon

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published January 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST
alvvays_Tonight_Show_Fallon_.jpg
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
/
NBC

Canadian indie-pop band Alvvays made their late night television debut this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Alvvays released their latest album Blue Rev in October to widespread critical acclaim— and in fact, made several of our hosts' Top Albums of 2022.

One of those terrific album tracks is a haunting tune that not only references the album title in the lyrics, but also gives a nod to an 80s classic by Belinda Carlise.

Watch the clip of Alvvays performing "Belinda Says."

Tags
Music WFPKArts and culture
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher