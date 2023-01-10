© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Iggy Pop creates a "Frenzy" with an all-star band on Kimmel

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published January 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST
Iggy Pop is singing into a microphone while wearing a black vest.
YouTube
/
Jimmy Kimmel Live

This is no ordinary 75-year-old man. It is, after all, "The Godfather of Punk."

Iggy Pop made a dynamic appearance this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing a track from his new album, Every Loser.

Appropriately enough, Iggy was backed by his new band The Losers— who are anything but.

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan make up The Losers, along with guitarists Josh Klinghoffer and Andrew Watt. (Watt produced the namesake LP.)

Watch Iggy Pop and The Losers as they thrash their way through "Frenzy," which Iggy previously told NME “struck the cattle prod in our joy button whenever we heard it”.

