Iggy Pop creates a "Frenzy" with an all-star band on Kimmel

This is no ordinary 75-year-old man. It is, after all, "The Godfather of Punk."

Iggy Pop made a dynamic appearance this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing a track from his new album, Every Loser.

Appropriately enough, Iggy was backed by his new band The Losers— who are anything but.

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan make up The Losers, along with guitarists Josh Klinghoffer and Andrew Watt. (Watt produced the namesake LP.)

Watch Iggy Pop and The Losers as they thrash their way through "Frenzy," which Iggy previously told NME “struck the cattle prod in our joy button whenever we heard it”.