STP's Robert De Leo: "It's always the constant question if its a curse or a gift to be a musician"

Robert De Leo catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his debut solo album, Lessons Learned, and how it ended up as an acoustic album with multiple vocalists. The Stone Temple Pilots bassist and main songwriter discusses the influence of 70s artists like Paul Simon, John Denver, and Gordon Lightfoot (who he’ll be covering on a pair of singles to be released soon), the way songs change with different styles (“Interstate Love Song started as a bossa nova”), and having Gary Wright sing backup. De Leo also talks about his love of nature and how “touring is just an excuse to go fishing.”

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.