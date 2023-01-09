© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

STP's Robert De Leo: "It's always the constant question if its a curse or a gift to be a musician"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 9, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST
06e5a290d24830c871126b8365f20e6a.jpg

The Stone Temple Pilots bassist on on Americana sounds, Gordon Lightfoot, & the invitation to go to darker places

Robert De Leo catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his debut solo album, Lessons Learned, and how it ended up as an acoustic album with multiple vocalists. The Stone Temple Pilots bassist and main songwriter discusses the influence of 70s artists like Paul Simon, John Denver, and Gordon Lightfoot (who he’ll be covering on a pair of singles to be released soon), the way songs change with different styles (“Interstate Love Song started as a bossa nova”), and having Gary Wright sing backup. De Leo also talks about his love of nature and how “touring is just an excuse to go fishing.”

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith