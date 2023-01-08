Nickelback's Chad Kroeger: "It could be the most REM song ever, but the second I sing, it's us."

Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Get Rollin’, the Canadian rock band’s 10th album. The bandmates discuss finding their direction and knowing their sound, living through cycles of heavy music, and debating if rock can still be dangerous. The two also have some fun with nostalgia and 80s pop culture and try to decide if they would go back in time and what they would do once they got there.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.