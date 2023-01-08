© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Nickelback's Chad Kroeger: "It could be the most REM song ever, but the second I sing, it's us."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 8, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST
Nickelback-2022.jpg

Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake on Heavy Music, 80s Nostalgia, & Time Travel

Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Get Rollin’, the Canadian rock band’s 10th album. The bandmates discuss finding their direction and knowing their sound, living through cycles of heavy music, and debating if rock can still be dangerous. The two also have some fun with nostalgia and 80s pop culture and try to decide if they would go back in time and what they would do once they got there.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith