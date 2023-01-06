© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IDLES bring their intensity to "The Tonight Show"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published January 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST
IDLES frontman Joe Talbot sings into a microphone
The Tonight Show
/
NBC

British band IDLES is a force to be reckoned with, particularly when they perform live.

That ferocity was on full display when they dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to perform a track from their most recent album, the Grammy-nominated Crawler.

Swinging his microphone amid pulsating flashing lights, frontman Joe Talbot and the rest of the band broke out a ferocious version of "The Wheel."

Watch their intense performance here.

Music WFPKArts and culture
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher