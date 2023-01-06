© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Culture Maven review: "Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song"

Louisville Public Media
Published January 6, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST
Leonard Cohen is backed by a red background with the title of the documentary "Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song."
Leonard Cohen Family Trust
/
Sony Pictures
The late singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen is the subject of a new documentary.

Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

Of popular music’s greatest modern song-crafters, Leonard Cohen is probably the least understood and the most unheralded.

It was not until late in his life, when he toured globally and incessantly, that he got his due.

Much of Cohen's acclaim was fostered by the universal popularity of his genius song, “Hallelujah.”

What sets this most excellent music documentary apart from most is how it examines in depth Cohen’s years long creative process with this masterpiece of songwriting.

There is just enough about Cohen’s fascinating life to inform that scrutiny.

For more about this incisive bit of cinema, including where it can be seen, listen to my podcast below.

Tags
Music Arts and cultureCulture MavenWFPKfilm