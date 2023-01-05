Louisville's Zaniah appeared on Fallon to perform an original song

Louisville native Zaniah appeared on last night's airing of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a song she had literally just written.

We first heard from the singer-songwriter near the end of 2020 after she had released her first few singles. She has since relocated to New York City where she continues to make strides to elevate her career.

The most recent elevation came in the form of participation in Fallon's "Battle of the Instant Songwriters" segment. The premise of the segment has Fallon choose two musicians from the audience, and give them each an hour to write and perform a song based on a made up song title.

Watch Zaniah perform her fun, new tune "Stuck on a Ski Lift with Jennifer Coolidge" below.