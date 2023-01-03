© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Louisville math rock band Soft Spot is previewing their debut EP with a new single

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published January 3, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST
Soft Spot is a new Louisville-based band with a single out called "Bitch in the Matrix." The "math punk" quartet formed a few years ago, but like most of us, had to reroute and postpone plans during the height of the pandemic. They're back to business, and just about ready to share the rest of their new EP.

A true iteration of a garage band, Soft Spot "recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered it all [themselves] in [their] garage." The record features Nathan Thompson on guitar and lead vocals; Zach Nelson also plays guitar, while bassist Ian Gordon and drummer Doug Campbell contribute on background vocals.

Listen to Soft Spot's new single "Bitch in the Matrix" below.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior