listen hear! Song of the Day: Flipturn "Playground"

Indie-pop band flipturn released their debut album Shadowglow last year. It was their first new music in two years and previewed the record with the single, “Playground.” The song starts slow but builds to a hypnotic shoegaze jam. Thematically, it deals with the loss of childhood innocence and the transition into adulthood.

Lead guitarist Tristan Duncan explained, “Growing up has a way of taking all that away. You learn through trial and error while unknowingly laying the bricks below you. New things feel a little less shiny and the weight of your world pushes a little harder down on you. At some point, you realize you forget what it felt like to be a kid. That’s when it becomes easy to romanticize it, but a lot harder to shrug away the sobering thoughts of your adult life.”

The Florida band has a couple of concert dates already scheduled in Kentucky this year. They will be appearing at The Burl in Lexington February 1st and at Railbird Fest on June 4.

