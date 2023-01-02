© 2023 Louisville Public Media

The Lone Bellow on the ghosts in Roy Orbison's house & small town America's opioid crisis

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 2, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST
Lone Bellow Dualtone
The Lone Bellow/Dualtone
/

The trio outline their 5th album, Love Songs For Losers

The Lone Bellow sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Love Songs For Losers. The trio discuss the small town American opioid crisis that plays into the single “Gold” and taking some inspiration from Mellencamp’s “Jack & Diane” as well as Springsteen. Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin, & Brian Elmquist also tell us about self-producing the record in Roy Orbison’s former house and the spirits that inhabit the space, writing about family, as well as how the song “Dreaming” has a backdrop of getting beaten up and lost in New York City.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
