Sammy Hagar: "I don’t like the movement of trying to change the past. It happened, move on.”

Sammy Hagar catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk Crazy Times, the new album that finds the former Van Halen frontman teaming up with producer Dave Cobb. The Red Rocker tells us how Cobb pushed him to be more Montrose and Van Halen with his vocals, making a concept album that spotlights a darker personality than he’s known for, and wanting feedback from Elvis Costello regarding his Pump It Up cover. Hagar also reminisces on a lost Van Halen track that’s tied to the movie Twister and how it could finally see the light of day soon, the story behind bonus track “2120,” and working with Slash and Bootsy Collins on 1997’s Marching To Mars.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.