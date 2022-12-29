© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Culture Maven review: "Kimi"

Louisville Public Media
Published December 29, 2022
Zoë Kravitz eats a candy bar while staring at the camera wearing headphones.
HBO Max/Warner Bros.
/

Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

What could be more contemporary than a thriller about a worker culling data for a new techno startup, finding something disturbing, becoming the hunted, and then being chased by Russkies with help from some technofreak sitting in his pad in front of a bunch of screens?

So, yeah, that’s what we have here.

“Kimi” directed by the estimable Steven Soderbergh.

You can stream it on HBO Max.

Zoe Kravitz is seriously excellent as the OCD, agoraphobic computer nerd who hears something disturbing that might be a serious crime.

She reports it to her company.

She becomes the hunted, needing guile and wits to try to survive.

For more info, listen to my podcast.

Music Arts and cultureCulture MavenWFPKfilm