listen hear! Song of the Day: Eric Bibb encourages unity reminding us we are all one "Family"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 26, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST
Eric Bibb Facebook (2).jpg
Eric Bibb
/
Facebook

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like and think you may enjoy as well.

Grammy-nominated folk and blues musician Eric Bibb has shared the first track of his forthcoming new album, Ridin’, with a song called “Family.” It’s a timely release when loved ones are planning to spend more time together during the holiday season.

Bibb explains, “With so much social divisiveness and side-taking in the world today, I’m eager to share songs that encourage unity and communication. “Family”, the first single and lead-off track from my upcoming album, Ridin’, is that kind of song.”

“To my delight, thanks to producer Glen Scott’s total command of the vernacular of Soul, this funky track turned into a tribute to Sly & The Family Stone. I’m playing a vintage 6-string banjo and in the intro I quote an old song, Two Brothers, which tells the story of siblings who fought on opposing sides during the American Civil War. It’s seemed fitting.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day weekday mornings at 11:10.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons